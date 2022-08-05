Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Position Cut by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLH. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 656.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

CLH opened at $106.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.56 and a 1 year high of $118.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.91. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Clean Harbors’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $131.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Lauren States sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total value of $68,010.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,265.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lauren States sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total transaction of $68,010.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,265.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Louis Battles bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.35 per share, for a total transaction of $176,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,223,374. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

