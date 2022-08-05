Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Stephens

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $45.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $80.00. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cognex from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Cognex from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Cognex from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet downgraded Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Cognex from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of CGNX opened at $47.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 1.66. Cognex has a one year low of $41.69 and a one year high of $92.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.71.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 23.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cognex will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cognex news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,608 shares in the company, valued at $165,968. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tobam acquired a new stake in Cognex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Cognex by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 585 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

