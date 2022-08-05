Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,809 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Coherus BioSciences were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHRS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $857,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $939,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $645,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 106,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 169,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHRS opened at $10.58 on Friday. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $19.32. The stock has a market cap of $819.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.47, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Coherus BioSciences ( NASDAQ:CHRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.44). Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 69.24% and a negative return on equity of 211.68%. The company had revenue of $60.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.07 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CHRS shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its pipeline products include biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

