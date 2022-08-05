Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 13,187 Shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,187 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Global SuperDividend US ETF worth $4,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,022,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,589,000 after acquiring an additional 11,318 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 843,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 573,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,945,000 after purchasing an additional 26,138 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 254,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. raised its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 117,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 12,009 shares in the last quarter.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

DIV opened at $20.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.39. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 12-month low of $18.38 and a 12-month high of $21.84.

