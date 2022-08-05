Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 20,114 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 103.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,505 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,114 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $4,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SEA by 179.5% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in SEA in the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SEA by 3.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,360 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $20,168,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in SEA by 87.5% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,911 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 9,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in SEA by 20.1% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,902,289 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $227,428,000 after buying an additional 318,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $86.96 on Friday. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $54.06 and a twelve month high of $372.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.63. The company has a market capitalization of $48.50 billion, a PE ratio of -21.47 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.02. SEA had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -4.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SE shares. Cowen cut their target price on shares of SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of SEA from $156.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of SEA from $157.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of SEA from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of SEA from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.94.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

