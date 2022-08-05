Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 252 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 125.6% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.49, for a total transaction of $211,647.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,431. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher acquired 835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $600.00 per share, with a total value of $501,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 300 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.49, for a total transaction of $211,647.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,431. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $635.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $662.00 to $720.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $815.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $749.23.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $706.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.00. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $562.90 and a one year high of $748.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $649.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $659.31.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.98 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 520.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

