Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 6,148 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,148 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Newell Brands worth $4,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 9,003 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 48,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 137.8% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 127,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after buying an additional 74,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

NWL stock opened at $19.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $26.45.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.86.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

