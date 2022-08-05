Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 965 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,372 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $4,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 264,874 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,153,000 after buying an additional 9,483 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 14,540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,266,157 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,663,000 after buying an additional 133,357 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.75.

Insider Activity

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.5 %

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total value of $5,493,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,348 shares in the company, valued at $7,767,723. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSI opened at $239.69 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.18 and a 1 year high of $273.65. The stock has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $217.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.23.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 633.02% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.35%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

