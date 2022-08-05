Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 10,352 Shares of VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Rating) by 59.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,352 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.93% of VanEck Biotech ETF worth $4,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in VanEck Biotech ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,607,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in VanEck Biotech ETF during the first quarter worth $550,000. Blue Fin Capital Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $530,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Biotech ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.91% of the company’s stock.

VanEck Biotech ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck Biotech ETF stock opened at $161.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.46. VanEck Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $131.12 and a 52-week high of $222.22.

VanEck Biotech ETF Company Profile

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

