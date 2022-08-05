Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 11,575 Shares of Rithm Capital Corporation (NYSE:RITM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Rithm Capital Corporation (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 435,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,575 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.09% of Rithm Capital worth $4,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,125,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,092,000 after acquiring an additional 63,205 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,130,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,655,000 after acquiring an additional 219,821 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,520,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,722 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,135,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,294,000 after acquiring an additional 125,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 167.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,932,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

Rithm Capital Trading Down 2.6 %

Rithm Capital stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average of $10.42. Rithm Capital Corporation has a one year low of $8.18 and a one year high of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.68.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 13.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Rithm Capital Corporation will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.13%. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is 44.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Rithm Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rithm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rithm Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which aims to generate long-term value for investors by investing in mortgage related assets, including operating companies, that offer attractive risk-adjusted returns. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans Receivables, and Corporate.

