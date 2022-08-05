Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 15,942 Shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,942 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $4,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 188.3% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE RA opened at $20.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.00. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $22.63.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.199 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.78%.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

