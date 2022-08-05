Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 55.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,202 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,632 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $4,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $38.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.57. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.39.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. BorgWarner’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 24.20%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BWA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $706,456.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,102.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $706,456.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,102.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,516.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

