Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $4.36 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) by 60.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,574 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $4,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF stock opened at $98.25 on Friday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $123.05 and a 52-week high of $158.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.00.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

