Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $4.37 Million Position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,378 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.27% of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF worth $4,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $402,000.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HNDL opened at $22.23 on Friday. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $26.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.68.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.121 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th.

