Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $4.38 Million Holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 93,914 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $4,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at about $362,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 52.5% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 9,518 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,238 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 330,178 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE UTF opened at $27.65 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $29.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.79.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

