Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $4.56 Million Stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 83.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,902 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,912 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $4,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 12,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRP opened at $51.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $44.77 and a 1-year high of $59.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.55 and a 200-day moving average of $54.27. The company has a market cap of $50.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.699 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 110.28%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TRP shares. Morgan Stanley cut TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. CIBC upgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on TC Energy from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.77.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

