Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $4.63 Million Position in Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 131,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.44% of Navios Maritime Partners worth $4,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Navios Maritime Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 31,901 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 15,353 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,454,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NMM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Navios Maritime Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Navios Maritime Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Navios Maritime Partners Stock Performance

NYSE NMM opened at $28.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.02. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $19.71 and a 1 year high of $37.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.72 million, a P/E ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.22.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The shipping company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.06 by ($0.28). Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 47.70%. The firm had revenue of $236.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.48 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 18.85 EPS for the current year.

Navios Maritime Partners Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.22%.

Navios Maritime Partners Profile

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as provides its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

