Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $4.63 Million Stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 161.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 52,286 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.11% of EPR Properties worth $4,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its position in EPR Properties by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 16,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in EPR Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in EPR Properties by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in EPR Properties by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 68,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on EPR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.70.

EPR Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPR opened at $51.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.57. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $41.14 and a 1-year high of $56.38. The company has a current ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 8.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.81.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $160.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.39 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 26.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 183.33%.

About EPR Properties

(Get Rating)

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Featured Articles

