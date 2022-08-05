Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $4.66 Million Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,277 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,023 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $4,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 39.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 389 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 77.9% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $76.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.25. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.29 and a 52-week high of $141.97. The firm has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.02). Best Buy had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 63.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $307,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,071,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $132,799.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,940.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $307,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,071,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,011 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,334 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Best Buy from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (down previously from $96.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.69.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.