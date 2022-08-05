Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $4.84 Million Stock Holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL – Get Rating) by 2,597.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280,067 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF were worth $4,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TAIL. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $621,000.

Get Cambria Tail Risk ETF alerts:

Cambria Tail Risk ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

TAIL opened at $16.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.23.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Tail Risk ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Tail Risk ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.