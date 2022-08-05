Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $4.87 Million Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $4,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $596,396,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,448,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,774,000 after buying an additional 1,365,582 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 849,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,278,000 after buying an additional 321,524 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $81,546,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,377,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,588,000 after acquiring an additional 313,091 shares in the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HCA. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $208.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $233.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.18.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE HCA opened at $212.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.47. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.47 and a 52-week high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 833.68%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.07 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.77%.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan acquired 325 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $198.66 per share, with a total value of $64,564.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 89,337 shares in the company, valued at $17,747,688.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan bought 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $198.66 per share, for a total transaction of $64,564.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,747,688.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total transaction of $516,095.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,367.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

