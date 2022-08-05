Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMT – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 7.35% of John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF worth $4,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,991,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 53,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,552,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF Stock Performance

John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF stock opened at $81.75 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $67.77 and a 52 week high of $105.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.69.

