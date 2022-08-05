Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Invests $4.64 Million in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 148,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,642,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.97% of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 157,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after purchasing an additional 81,393 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,677,000.

Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of SPD opened at $27.93 on Friday. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $33.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.23.

