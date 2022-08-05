Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 448,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,437 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $4,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,696,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,179,000 after purchasing an additional 190,436 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,548,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,606,000 after purchasing an additional 120,528 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 910,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,179,000 after purchasing an additional 101,521 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 654,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 605,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 18,545 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock opened at $9.52 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $8.66 and a 1 year high of $10.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

