Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,544 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $4,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on STLD shares. UBS Group set a $95.00 price target on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $114.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Insider Transactions at Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $420,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 724,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,464,079.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $77.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.00. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.54 and a 1 year high of $100.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.41.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.39. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 71.50% and a net margin of 19.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 21.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.