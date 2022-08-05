Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $4,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,927,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,415,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,168,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497,527 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,472,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $842,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647,368 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,119,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,275,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,354,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888,878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Trading Down 1.3 %

VTR stock opened at $50.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.44, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.88. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.44 and a 52 week high of $64.02.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Ventas

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 461.55%.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $981,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 767,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,335,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VTR shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $59.00 target price on Ventas in a research note on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com lowered Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ventas from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ventas from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.80.

Ventas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

