Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 3,095 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,453 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $4,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $465,540,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,934,516 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $526,510,000 after buying an additional 1,979,276 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,685,153 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $593,070,000 after buying an additional 1,405,697 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,072,441 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,514,667,000 after buying an additional 1,139,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,260,146 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $377,961,000 after buying an additional 618,660 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of CTSH opened at $68.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $63.26 and a 1 year high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 25.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CTSH shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $423,112.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $423,112.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $453,167.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,553.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.