Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 4,423 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $4,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,167,000 after purchasing an additional 15,169 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 131.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,112,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $911,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,646 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,831 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $912,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $213.79 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.25 and a 12-month high of $300.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.44. The company has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.06. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EFX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet raised Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Equifax from $255.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Equifax from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.29.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

