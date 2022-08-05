Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 4,777 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.44% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $4,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWL. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1,191.7% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:IWL opened at $98.83 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a twelve month low of $86.18 and a twelve month high of $115.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.69.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.