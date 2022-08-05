Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 5,259 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,536 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 5,259 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $4,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $46,669.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,749.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EXPE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Expedia Group from $225.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $102.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.68. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.70 and a 1-year high of $217.72. The stock has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 88.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.60.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.39. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.77) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

