Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Starwood Property Trust worth $4,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 1,076.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.13% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of STWD opened at $23.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.24. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.69 and a 52-week high of $26.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Starwood Property Trust ( NYSE:STWD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $293.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.30 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 56.16%. Starwood Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Starwood Property Trust to $25.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

