Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,215 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $4,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Channing Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 150.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

TM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie cut Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on Toyota Motor from 2,500.00 to 2,300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Toyota Motor from $177.49 to $179.41 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toyota Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,239.71.

TM stock opened at $156.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $219.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.51. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52-week low of $152.14 and a 52-week high of $213.74.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.94. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $69.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.20 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 17.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

