Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $4,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TT. CWM LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $482,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 31,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on TT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen upgraded Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE TT opened at $154.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.38. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $120.64 and a fifty-two week high of $204.23.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 44.59%.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.