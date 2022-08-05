Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.7% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 184,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,349,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 47,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,264,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $405,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $107.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.48. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $90.05 and a one year high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 44.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 21.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. Argus decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $158,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,378,118.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total transaction of $8,275,970.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,277,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,412,401.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $158,528.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,378,118.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,296 shares of company stock worth $8,537,490 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Recommended Stories

