Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 17,541 Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,541 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.26% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $4,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 737,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,481,000 after acquiring an additional 32,116 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $585,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $368,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 425,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,379,000 after acquiring an additional 37,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RODM opened at $25.52 on Friday. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $31.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.55.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Company Profile

