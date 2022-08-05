Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 2,183 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,183 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $4,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 703 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 11.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 151,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,161,000 after purchasing an additional 15,702 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at $344,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 243.4% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 12,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $227.64 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.37 and a twelve month high of $460.21. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $226.50 and a 200-day moving average of $262.75.

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $973.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.12 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George Massaro sold 178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.96, for a total value of $41,110.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,199.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Charles River Laboratories International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.00.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.