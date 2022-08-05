Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 2,308 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,302 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,308 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $4,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in DexCom by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,641 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 961 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in DexCom by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,419 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in DexCom by 566.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 353 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in DexCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,330,000. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $89.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.26 and a 200 day moving average of $98.61. The firm has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.55, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.03. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.89 and a 1 year high of $164.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $696.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.33 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DXCM shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of DexCom from $144.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of DexCom from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of DexCom from $131.25 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $72,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 139,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,135,235. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Chad Patterson sold 777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.77, for a total transaction of $266,332.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,687,379.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $72,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 139,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,135,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,627 shares of company stock worth $676,977. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About DexCom

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.