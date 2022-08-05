Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 23,885 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,885 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.27% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $4,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CWI. CWM LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,943,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,279,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 149,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 478,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,027,000 after purchasing an additional 110,582 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CWI opened at $24.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.10. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $22.59 and a 1 year high of $30.65.

About SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.