Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 2,767 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,767 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.10% of New Jersey Resources worth $4,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 985,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,446,000 after acquiring an additional 36,247 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 2,690 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $121,722.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,629,724. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on NJR shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

NYSE:NJR opened at $45.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 46.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.46 and its 200 day moving average is $43.74. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $34.41 and a 12 month high of $47.50.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $552.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.65 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.47%.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

