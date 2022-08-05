Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 63,942 Shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,942 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 1.78% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF worth $4,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $323,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $969,000. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HMOP opened at $38.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.20 and its 200 day moving average is $39.01. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.38 and a fifty-two week high of $43.98.

