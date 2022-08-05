Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,537 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $4,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 39,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 185,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,475,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter worth $233,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ACWI stock opened at $90.11 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $81.26 and a 52-week high of $107.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.71.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.847 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

