Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) Shares Gap Down to $4.60

Conduent Incorporated (NYSE:CNDT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.60, but opened at $3.96. Conduent shares last traded at $3.84, with a volume of 48,554 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.56.
Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.
