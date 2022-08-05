Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) Shares Gap Down to $4.60

Conduent Incorporated (NYSE:CNDT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.60, but opened at $3.96. Conduent shares last traded at $3.84, with a volume of 48,554 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The stock's 50-day moving average price is $4.56.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent ( NYSE:CNDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $967.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.09 million.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

