Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Shares Gap Up to $2.72

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at 2.72, but opened at 2.88. Core Scientific shares last traded at 2.76, with a volume of 20,565 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CORZ. Cowen began coverage on Core Scientific in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.10 target price for the company. BTIG Research cut their target price on Core Scientific from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on Core Scientific from $18.75 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Chardan Capital began coverage on Core Scientific in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Core Scientific from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 7.37.

Get Core Scientific alerts:

Core Scientific Stock Down 10.5 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Insider Activity

Core Scientific ( NASDAQ:CORZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported 0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.13 by 0.18. The firm had revenue of 192.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 164.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Darin Feinstein sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of 3.70, for a total transaction of 1,665,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,033,592 shares in the company, valued at 133,324,290.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,074,147 shares of company stock worth $7,303,137 over the last three months. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core Scientific

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CORZ. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $1,578,000. Sfmg LLC bought a new stake in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $4,539,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $5,886,000. Finally, Mad River Investors bought a new stake in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $1,303,000.

About Core Scientific

(Get Rating)

Core Scientific, Inc provides net carbon-neutral blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining solutions in North America. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. It offers blockchain hosting services with deployment and provide power, racks, proprietary thermodynamic management, redundant connectivity, and 24/7 security, as well as its proprietary software platforms, such as Minder and MinderOS, which provides infrastructure management and custom firmware; and digital asset mining operation focuses on the generation of digital assets by solving complex cryptographic algorithms to validate transactions on specific digital asset network blockchains.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Core Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.