Cowen Boosts Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target to $600.00

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Cowen from $550.00 to $600.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MPWR. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $569.70.

MPWR opened at $530.96 on Tuesday. Monolithic Power Systems has a twelve month low of $348.02 and a twelve month high of $580.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $425.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $426.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.59 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.04%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.58, for a total value of $1,632,533.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,074 shares in the company, valued at $101,992,316.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,458 shares of company stock valued at $7,922,989. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $367,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

