Cowen Raises Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target to $163.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Cowen from $154.00 to $163.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ANET. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Arista Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Arista Networks from $144.00 to $114.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $157.53.

Arista Networks Stock Up 1.1 %

ANET opened at $123.06 on Tuesday. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $85.18 and a 52-week high of $148.57. The company has a market cap of $37.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.69.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.30. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.74, for a total value of $2,154,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,000.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total value of $617,382.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 105,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,789,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.74, for a total value of $2,154,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,164,000.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 530,320 shares of company stock valued at $54,800,753. 19.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 144,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,589,000 after acquiring an additional 8,777 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 10,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 130,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,187,000 after purchasing an additional 55,223 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 134,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,571,000 after purchasing an additional 16,134 shares during the period. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

