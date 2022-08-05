Dale B. Wolf Sells 2,000 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Stock

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.99, for a total transaction of $655,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,153.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

MOH opened at $323.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $287.53 and a 200 day moving average of $304.96. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.75 and a fifty-two week high of $350.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.21. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molina Healthcare

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $321.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,372 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,399,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,083,000 after purchasing an additional 60,066 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,343,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,606,000 after purchasing an additional 45,382 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,633,000 after purchasing an additional 501,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,155,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,382,000 after purchasing an additional 20,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

