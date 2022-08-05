Darren Wilson Sells 24,500 Shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Stock

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) insider Darren Wilson sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $808,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,441 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,553. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

EVO Payments Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of EVO Payments stock opened at $33.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 668.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.40. EVO Payments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $33.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.73.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $137.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.59 million. EVO Payments had a net margin of 2.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. EVO Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of EVO Payments

EVOP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research lowered shares of EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair lowered shares of EVO Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in EVO Payments by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 12,725 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in EVO Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in EVO Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,411,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its holdings in EVO Payments by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,307,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,200,000 after acquiring an additional 61,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in EVO Payments by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 31,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of EMV, chip and signature enabled POS terminals, virtual POS terminals for desktops, mobile acceptance and mPOS solutions software-based POS solutions, online hosted payments, and integrated payment service provider.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.