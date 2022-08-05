Darwin Advisors LLC Trims Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Darwin Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $96,837.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,584 shares of company stock worth $11,646,684 over the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $118.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.88 and a 52 week high of $151.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $27.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.36.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

