David E. Rainbolt Sells 9,388 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Stock

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) Director David E. Rainbolt sold 9,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $1,045,166.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

BancFirst Stock Down 2.8 %

BANF stock opened at $107.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. BancFirst Co. has a 1-year low of $53.77 and a 1-year high of $112.00.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. BancFirst had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 13.56%. Research analysts predict that BancFirst Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

BancFirst Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.44%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BANF. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of BancFirst to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BancFirst

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BancFirst during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in BancFirst in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in BancFirst in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in BancFirst in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in BancFirst in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

