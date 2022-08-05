Dennis Polk Sells 10,000 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Stock

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.82, for a total value of $1,348,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,464,779.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dennis Polk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 1st, Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of Concentrix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.29, for a total value of $1,332,900.00.

On Wednesday, June 1st, Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of Concentrix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.83, for a total value of $1,538,300.00.

Shares of CNXC opened at $136.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Concentrix Co. has a 1 year low of $121.60 and a 1 year high of $208.48.

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.12. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXC. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Concentrix by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Concentrix in the 4th quarter worth about $4,117,000. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in Concentrix in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Concentrix in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Concentrix in the 4th quarter worth about $2,515,000. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered their target price on Concentrix from $202.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

