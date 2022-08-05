Dennis Polk Sells 10,000 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Stock

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXCGet Rating) Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.82, for a total value of $1,348,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,464,779.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dennis Polk also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, July 1st, Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of Concentrix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.29, for a total value of $1,332,900.00.
  • On Wednesday, June 1st, Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of Concentrix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.83, for a total value of $1,538,300.00.

Concentrix Stock Performance

Shares of CNXC opened at $136.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Concentrix Co. has a 1 year low of $121.60 and a 1 year high of $208.48.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXCGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.12. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

Concentrix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Concentrix

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXC. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Concentrix by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Concentrix in the 4th quarter worth about $4,117,000. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in Concentrix in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Concentrix in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Concentrix in the 4th quarter worth about $2,515,000. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barrington Research lowered their target price on Concentrix from $202.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

About Concentrix

(Get Rating)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

